UBS Group Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €44.32 ($45.22) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($70.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €40.10 and a 200-day moving average of €43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

