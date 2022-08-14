UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $54.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.65.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

