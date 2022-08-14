Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Wedbush cut their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.