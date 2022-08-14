Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

UE stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

About Urban Edge Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.