Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.
Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 2.1 %
UE stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties
About Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
