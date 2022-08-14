UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of UWM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $375.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UWM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in UWM by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in UWM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

