Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.91. Vacasa shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 44,219 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Vacasa Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,204,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

