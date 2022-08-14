Verb Technology (VERB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 232.32% and a negative net margin of 326.57%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Verb Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verb Technology by 57.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verb Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERB. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verb Technology to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

