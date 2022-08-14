Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Down 3.3%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) was down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$31.31 and last traded at C$32.39. Approximately 392,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,042,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.45.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 8.0799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787. In other news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.