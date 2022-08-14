Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.42

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.42 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 54.20 ($0.65). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 55.10 ($0.67), with a volume of 680,274 shares traded.

Vertu Motors Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.37. The firm has a market cap of £192.27 million and a P/E ratio of 344.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Karen Anderson acquired 3,097 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.26 ($2,170.44).

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

