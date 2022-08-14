Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Vesuvius Price Performance

OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CKSNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.75.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

