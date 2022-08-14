Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Up 62.2% in July

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CKSNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.75.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

