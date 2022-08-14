Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

VID opened at GBX 1,462 ($17.67) on Thursday. Videndum has a one year low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,476 ($17.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £676.22 million and a PE ratio of 2,707.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

