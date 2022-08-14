Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives $113.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

VCISY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Down 0.1 %

VCISY opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.