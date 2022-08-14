Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Price Performance

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

