Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $13.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.60 ($13.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €13.10 ($13.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Vivendi Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIVHY opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

