VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on VZIO. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.
VIZIO Stock Up 4.9 %
NYSE:VZIO opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,285,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,133,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,285,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,133,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,980 shares of company stock worth $9,626,971. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 319.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 458,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 806.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.