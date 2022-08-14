VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VZIO. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,285,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,133,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,285,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,133,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,980 shares of company stock worth $9,626,971. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 319.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 458,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 806.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

