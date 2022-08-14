Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 939,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $42,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WBA opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.