Warburg Research Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.41) on Thursday. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($24.90). The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.00.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

