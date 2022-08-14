WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $42,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,797,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,998,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $196.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day moving average of $191.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.61 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.43%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

