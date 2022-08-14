Wedbush Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $5.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REAL. Bank of America cut shares of RealReal from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.10.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $278.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.30. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. Company insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

