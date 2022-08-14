WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WEED Price Performance
Shares of BUDZ stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. WEED has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.
About WEED
Further Reading
