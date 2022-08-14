WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEED Price Performance

Shares of BUDZ stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. WEED has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Get WEED alerts:

About WEED

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.