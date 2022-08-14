Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Cut to Neutral at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Welltower Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

