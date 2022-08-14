Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

