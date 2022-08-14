WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WestRock by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,147,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,978,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.