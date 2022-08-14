WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Shares Gap Up to $14.39

Shares of WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $17.25. WeTrade Group shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,237 shares trading hands.
WeTrade Group Price Performance
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
