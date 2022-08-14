William Blair Weighs in on Stride, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stride stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.15. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

