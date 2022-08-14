Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $376.58

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.58 ($4.55) and traded as low as GBX 376.24 ($4.55). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 380.50 ($4.60), with a volume of 111,829 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Wincanton Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 365.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 376.55. The firm has a market cap of £473.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,001.32.

Wincanton Increases Dividend

About Wincanton

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

