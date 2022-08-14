Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $376.58

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.58 ($4.55) and traded as low as GBX 376.24 ($4.55). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 380.50 ($4.60), with a volume of 111,829 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Wincanton Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 365.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 376.55. The firm has a market cap of £473.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,001.32.
Wincanton Increases Dividend
About Wincanton
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.
