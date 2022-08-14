WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXGE opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

