WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DXGE opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $37.11.
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund
