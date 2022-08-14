Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

