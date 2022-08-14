XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

XP Power Stock Performance

XPPLF opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. XP Power has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

