XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
XP Power Stock Performance
XPPLF opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. XP Power has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $77.00.
XP Power Company Profile
