Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $103.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $17,019,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

