1,222 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP opened at $239.95 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

