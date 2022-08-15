15,328 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $42.69.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

