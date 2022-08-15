237,340 Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Oak Thistle LLC owned 0.07% of GoHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,318 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in GoHealth by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,117,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 138,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 223,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $288.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

