2,726 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,806,849.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $115.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

