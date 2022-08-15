2,788 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 410,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,818,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 146,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $113.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.