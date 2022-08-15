3,898 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 234,905 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 567,504 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42.

