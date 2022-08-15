5,000 Shares in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACU) Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,260,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,129,000.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

RF Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RFACU opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. RF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.