5,269 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director Wayland R. Hicks bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

