9,759 Shares in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,759 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $28.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.