9,838 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after buying an additional 556,974 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,174,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 740.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 268,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.67.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
