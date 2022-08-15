9,838 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after buying an additional 556,974 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,174,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 740.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 268,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.0 %

EQNR stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

