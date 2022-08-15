Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,720,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,107,000 after purchasing an additional 142,204 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $48.77 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

