Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $422,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.0% in the first quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 11,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $439.10 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.