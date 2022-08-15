Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,806,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

