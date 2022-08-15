Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $32,842,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $110.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

