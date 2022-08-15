AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,042 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

