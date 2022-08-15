Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 666 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SO opened at $78.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.