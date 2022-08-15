Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after buying an additional 543,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after buying an additional 468,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10,867.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 459,238 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 301,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $2,112,373.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $68,337,151.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

