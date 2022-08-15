Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE CAH opened at $69.32 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.