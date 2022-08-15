Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840,555 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $46,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 132.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,877,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.06 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

